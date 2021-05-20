New Bassetlaw opera company aims to bring more artistic jobs and events to the region

Manor Opera, based at the historic site of the Scrooby Manor House associated with the Mayflower Pilgrims, is a new non-profit organisation and charity aiming to bring more artistic events, opportunities and jobs to the Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire area.

One of the founders Kamilla Dunstan, whose family own the historic manor house, said: “I think there’s definitely an appetite for this in the area.

"We want to show people that opera is for everyone, there is an assumption that opera is for the rich and that’s not the case.

One of the founders of Manor Opera Kamilla Dunstan

"Opera is for everyone regardless of age or background.

“There are no northern summer festivals that run in the North Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire regions, despite having a large appetite for opera and the arts, so we wanted to set up Manor Opera.”

The Manor Opera team will be giving residents a taste of what they are all about at a fundraising event at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa on Monday, May 31.

The Gala in the Garden event will feature four singers and a luxury picnic hosted by Kamilla and fellow founder and Carrie-Ann Williams.

All money raised at the event will be used to help fund a heritage day at Scrooby Manor in August, an outreach programme giving Manor Opera the chance to help upcoming musicians in the local area and work with school children to teach the history behind opera through Bassetlaw Museum.

Kamilla said: “The Gala in the Garden will be the perfect event for people to come along and enjoy opera with no stigma attached. It will be a very relaxed environment and the perfect introduction for those who maybe haven’t been to the opera before.

"We are hoping to raise funds to host a free heritage day with Bassetlaw District Council, Bassetlaw Museum and Pilgrim Roots and are putting in proposals for an Outreach Programme at the Bassetlaw Museum for the summer of 2022.”

Tickets to the Gala in the Garden event start from £15 to book visit www.manoropera.org.uk/gala-in-the-garden