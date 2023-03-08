New Bassetlaw memorial to remember former military personnel from he district

Worksop’s Military Veterans Family Support Group and Memoria are holding an event on Saturday, April 22, at 2pm, to unveil the grey granite memorial wall to give the families of veterans and those who have served their country an alternative option to ensure that their service to their country is immortalised in a fitting yet affordable way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The memorial will be placed at the end of the avenue of remembrance and will stand in honour to the lives of former military personnel in Bassetlaw.

The new memorial