New Bassetlaw memorial to remember former military personnel from he district
Memoria Barnby Moor in Bassetlaw is to unveil a Veterans Memorial wall in support of those who have served their country.
Worksop’s Military Veterans Family Support Group and Memoria are holding an event on Saturday, April 22, at 2pm, to unveil the grey granite memorial wall to give the families of veterans and those who have served their country an alternative option to ensure that their service to their country is immortalised in a fitting yet affordable way.
The memorial will be placed at the end of the avenue of remembrance and will stand in honour to the lives of former military personnel in Bassetlaw.
A spokesman said:: “The East Midlands has long been an important part of the country for the recruitment of service personnel and Barnby Moor has seen dozens of funerals where members of the military have paid their respects to those that spent many years in our armed forces.”