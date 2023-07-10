New base for Worksop martial arts school after council planners give green light for move
Dojo Combat Sports already offers training for all ages and abilities in Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts and other combat sports, at its current base off Queen Street.
A report states that the move will allow the centre to attract professional fighters and elite athletes into Worksop with bigger and better facilities. .
The training academy can now convert a former commercial space in Spinella Road, off Vesuvius Way, and Bassetlaw District Council granted the application with conditions earlier this month.
An officer report submitted as part of the application states: “The surrounding area is predominately commercial in nature with ASDA supermarket also to the east.
"The Dojo is a private, members-only academy, with a structured timetable to ensure that there is no crossover between junior and adult members and professional and elite level athletes or Martial Arts disciplines.
"By relocating their martial arts academy it will allow the applicant to provide not just the coaching, but also the facilities for professional, elite-level athletes within the disciplines highlighted.
"The change of use of the site is considered to make a significant and positive contribution to building a strong, responsive and competitive economy through the creation of temporary construction related jobs on site and the on-going contribution to the local economy and vitality and viability of the town centre, both in terms of employment, spending and service usage from the creation of this facility and the additional visitors to the town that this will attract.