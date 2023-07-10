News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

New base for Worksop martial arts school after council planners give green light for move

An application to convert a former commercial unit into a new and improved martial arts school in Worksop has been given the green light by council planners.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read

Dojo Combat Sports already offers training for all ages and abilities in Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts and other combat sports, at its current base off Queen Street.

A report states that the move will allow the centre to attract professional fighters and elite athletes into Worksop with bigger and better facilities. .

The training academy can now convert a former commercial space in Spinella Road, off Vesuvius Way, and Bassetlaw District Council granted the application with conditions earlier this month.

They were previously based off Queen StreetThey were previously based off Queen Street
They were previously based off Queen Street
Most Popular
Read More
Work set to begin this week to transform A&E facilities at Worksop hospital

An officer report submitted as part of the application states: “The surrounding area is predominately commercial in nature with ASDA supermarket also to the east.

"The Dojo is a private, members-only academy, with a structured timetable to ensure that there is no crossover between junior and adult members and professional and elite level athletes or Martial Arts disciplines.

"By relocating their martial arts academy it will allow the applicant to provide not just the coaching, but also the facilities for professional, elite-level athletes within the disciplines highlighted.

"The change of use of the site is considered to make a significant and positive contribution to building a strong, responsive and competitive economy through the creation of temporary construction related jobs on site and the on-going contribution to the local economy and vitality and viability of the town centre, both in terms of employment, spending and service usage from the creation of this facility and the additional visitors to the town that this will attract.

Related topics:WorksopBassetlaw District CouncilASDA