Melody Petersen, aged 49, from Worksop, has opened the doors to her new shop, Pearl’s Bargains, on Eastgate, Worksop.

With the help of her friend Valerie Currie, aged 51, the pair are offering Worksop residents all the bargains they could ask for – whether you’re looking for a Halloween costume, bed sheets, blankets, toys, clothes or kitchen equipment.

Mel serves by the slogan of ‘saving the planet one bargain at a time’, and makes sure the prices live up to the statement, with a vest costing £1.50, a pair of jeans costing £3.50, and a pair of boots costing £4, giving you an entire outfit for just £9.

Mel Petersen holds a photo of her late grandmother, Pearl Key, in her new shop, named Pearly's Bargains.

Parents are also able to purchase four items of school uniform for just £1, and Mel emphasises that all prices are negotiable.

Mel said: “We’re here to save the planet one bargain at a time. We want to stop things from being needlessly thrown away and ending up in landfill.”

The inspiration for the shop came from Mel’s late grandmother, Pearl Key, who passed away at age 86 last year after suffering with a chronic lung condition.

Pearly's Bargains has opened on Eastgate, Worksop.

Mel described Pearl as ‘always looking for a bargain’, and if she spotted one, then it ‘had to be had’.

Mel and Val moved into Pearl’s home to care for her in the months leading up to her death, and they would visit shops in the area to satisfy Pearl’s shopping habits. However, they found there was nowhere for them to go to get a true bargain.

Following her grandmother’s death, Mel began thinking of a way for Pearl’s memory to live on and soon settled on the idea of a shop full of affordable items, and saving clothes, equipment and furniture that is too good to be chucked.

After searching for a premises, Mel and Val found the former clothes fitting shop on Eastgate would be the perfect base, and they opened up just six weeks after getting the keys.

Mel said she hopes the shop will also serve as a community hot spot, and has plans to open an outdoor tea area in the late autumn.