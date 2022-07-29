The Autism East Midlands’ development provides people with specialist support, whilst also providing their families and carers with the chance to take a break from their caring role for a few days or a few weeks.

The centre, known as Whitegates, in Sparken Hill, has undergone a major £1million transformation and has been carefully designed to meet the specific needs of autistic individuals and their families.

Autism affects how someone communicates and interacts with the world and for some that may mean they need a bit of extra support in a specialist environment.

Whitegates manager Kelly Carrington outside the building.

Whitegates has six self-contained apartments, where specialist autism-focused and one-to-one support is provided. It is also able to provide specialist short-term accommodation for autistic individuals who need urgent care.

People staying at Whitegates will have their own apartment, complete with lounge area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom to enable them to remain independent.

They will have access to the extensive private grounds and a shared outdoor gym.

Kelly Carrington, manager of Whitegates, said: “It’s great to be able to welcome our first service users.

Whitegates, in Sparken Hill, contains six self-contained apartments to provide professional autism-focused support.

“We have everything in place to provide the best support that individuals and their families may need. It will give people a break from their routine and ease the pressure on families.

“The large communal gardens mean that the people who stay with us can just stay locally if they wish. They can simply enjoy their apartments, the gardens and a change of scene.

“They’re also able to take part in other community-based activities that are planned to meet each individual’s needs and preferences.”