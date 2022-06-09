A new veterans support hub has launched today (June 9) at Oasis Community Centre’s The Edge building in Kilton.

The hub will bring together a range of specialist organisations who will be on hand to provide help and advice from people who understand veterans’ needs.

It aims to become a central point of contact for veterans and their families needing help or guidance on any matter and will be managed by the Oasis Community Centre with help from veterans themselves.

Following today’s launch, weekly drop-in sessions will run from 10am to 1pm every Thursday.

The sessions will provide practical support to those who have served in the Armed Forces, and are now looking to settle into a new way of life.

In addition, the relaxed feel of the hub provides a great place to socialise and meet up with like-minded people.

Focused presentations and workshops are planned to be held in line with demand.

Councillor Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw’s armed forces champion, helped to set up the new veterans hub.

Steve Williams, Oasis Community Centre manager and church pastor, said everyone will get a ‘warm welcome’ at the support hub.

He said: “Our new Veteran's Hub is open to all veterans, service people and their families.

"We have lots of activities planned and different support groups will pop in each week to give time and support to our Bassetlaw veterans.

"It will be a privilege to serve them and to help to provide for whatever needs they may have.

"Along with a place to meet other people there will also be access to cookery classes, learning other skills, digital skills and other 'Oasis Lifeline' projects.

"We are excited at the possibilities that our Edge building has for many people.”

The Edge also currently runs a drop-in project called Men at the Edge on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm for men of all ages to meet together with various activities, refreshments, advice, support and skills share.