New accessible public toilet set to come to Worksop

A new public toilet, which allows people with disabilities to use the facilities comfortably, is set to open in Worksop.

The Changing Places toilet is to be installed as part of the refurbishment works of the public toilets on Bridge Street.

Councillor Simon Greaves

The toilets are designed for people with learning disabilities, as well people with other physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis, to use.

People with disabilities often need extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably.

Refurbishment works will also be carried out on the existing toilet facilities.

The toilets will be closed from January 1 for 12 weeks whilst the works are undertaken.

Councillor Simon Greaves, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “I am glad that work will soon be starting on a new changing places toilet for Worksop.

“This facility will allow those who need more space and extra equipment to be able to use the toilets safely and more comfortably.

“I am very grateful to the Crossing for providing alternative toilet facilities whilst these works are being undertaken.”

Changing Places launched its campaign in 2006 on behalf of over a quarter of a million people who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

Campaigners say that standard accessible toilets (or "disabled toilets") do not provide changing benches or hoists and most are too small to accommodate more than one person.

Without Changing Places toilets, people with disabilities are put at risk, and families are forced to change their loved one on a toilet floor.