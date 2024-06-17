New 101 service launched by Nottinghamshire Police to improve public confidence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Police has relaunched its 101 service to ensure the public are immediately directed to the department who can answer their inquiry.

The 101 number is used by the public for any non-emergency calls which can include passing on information about a current investigation or to report something suspicious in their area.

The force has already received more than 140,000 calls so far this year, with more than half of the callers waiting to be transferred to our switchboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new automated voice recording message – which appears when you call 101 – will make it easier for the public to get through to the department or officer they need.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

The number of options has been significantly reduced as well as the amount of time callers will remain on the phone.

This aims to improve public confidence when calling us.

One of the options will allow callers to be put through to the investigating officer, and if not available, the option to leave a message.

The new service will also ensure that the control room – which takes the vast majority of calls – can focus on those who need their assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Simon Allardice, responsible for contact management, said: “By making these subtle but significant changes, we can improve people’s first impression when calling our non-emergency 101 number.

“We want the public’s experience when calling us to be an easy one, without any barriers, and so they can get immediate access to the department or officer they need to speak to.

“For example, if they are calling for an update on a current investigation, there will be an option to be put through to the officer in the case.

“If they are not available, please leave a voicemail and they will get back in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, if they need to speak to someone urgently, then you can be transferred to the switchboard.

“The whole experience is much more user-friendly and ensures the public can speak to the right person who can answer their questions.

“It also offers a more personalised service.

“Of course calling us is not the only way to reach us for non-emergency inquiries, and we have an online reporting and live chat option through our website which will also help members of the public and speed up our response. We would certainly encourage the public to use this feature as well.”

The new options when calling 101 will include:

Press Zero to be put through to the person you need.

Press One – update on existing incident.

Press Two – to report new incident.

Press Three – anything else, with a series of other options.

If a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed or someone is in immediate danger or harm, then always call 999.

People are advised to call 101 for non-emergency enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the textphone service on 18001 101.

The live chat service is available from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.