The Bassetlaw branch of the UK's largest parent charity, National Childbirth Trust, are once again holding a nearly-new sale later this month.

On March 19 from 11:30am, parents can attend North Notts Arena and save up to 75 per cent on the price of many nearly-new goods.

Families with baby and toddler items they no longer need can also make some cash by bringing them along and keeping up to 70 per cent of the proceeds.

Samantha Howard, branch coordinator, NCT Bassetlaw, said: “Our volunteers ensure that the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains.

“Whether you’re buying, selling or both you can be sure you’re helping to support other parents in Worksop and Retford by funding NCT’s vital work.”

More details on the event can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/BassetlawNCT

Income generated from the sale will help the charity support parents, fund helplines, provide breastfeeding counsellors, train antenatal teachers and offer many more services.