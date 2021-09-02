The entrance to Clumber Park from Worksop has been closed to the public since the first national lockdown in 2020, with visitors of the park instead using the entrance on Lime Tree Avenue, via Carburton.

Torri Crapper, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at National Trust, said: “Since its closure last year, wildlife habitats have thrived in this area of the park.

“For example, we are seeing the highest number of wild orchids in this area for years, which support species of insects and birds.

Clumber Park will be reopening the Truman's Lodge entrance on September 8.

“We appreciate however that visitors really value this entrance to the park, and have therefore put measures in place to balance our conservation responsibilities so we can reopen this entry point and maintain the ecological benefits in this area.”

Clumber Park, owned by the National Trust, takes up 3,800 acres of land and is open seven days a week. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park