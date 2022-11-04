National Trust is counting down to Christmas with fun events at Hardwick Hall and Clumber Park

Visitors are encouraged to “see historic houses decorated in the style of Christmases gone by, enjoy festive family trails, take part in Christmas crafts, or have a good old sing-along with open-air carols concerts”.

Carl Greenman, National Trust national programming and production manager, said: “Christmas at the National Trust is always magical but this year we’ve got more events and activities than ever before.

“We can’t wait to see families and friends coming together, making memories, and experiencing the festive atmosphere at the places the National Trust cares for.”

Clumber Park is a popular day out at Christmas.

Hardwick Hall

The Elizabethan gardens of National Trust Hardwick Hall will be bathed in lights when it plays host to Luminate’s Light Trail, from November 23-Christmas Eve.

For the first time, visitors will be able to walk through the illuminated gardens and experience Hardwick’s history like never before.

Visitors will be greeted by the formidable Bess of Hardwick herself, as they begin their journey into Hardwick’s story and Elizabethan Christmas traditions.

Visitors can make Christmas wreaths at Clumber Park on December 1.

The eyes of Hardwick’s most notable faces will follow you, as magical portraits come to life to cheekily tease visitors as they pass.

The Christmas traditions of Hardwick’s past era will also be brought to life, as the gardens magically transform with fairies and sprites.

Visitors will also be able to interact with the figures of Hardwick’s past, proudly illuminated on the East of the magnificent hall itself.

Book tickets at luminate.live/Hardwick-hall

Clumber Park

Clumber Park has a host of activities to get visitors in the festive mood including a magical Father Christmas experience, from December 10, breakfast with the elves, from December 3, and Carols in the chapel with Thoresby Colliery Band, on December 18, as well as wreath-making on December 1, a tinsel trek on December 18 and “plenty of free, fun-filled activities for children to enjoy in the Discovery Centre”, from November 19.

A trust spokeswoman said: “With more than 3,800 acres to explore, there are plenty of wintery adventures to be had at Clumber Park.

“Whether you fancy a leisurely stroll under the winter rays or wish to get active ahead of the New Year, Clumber provides the perfect backdrop to your day out this festive season.