National Highways Yorkshire tweeted this morning (8.30am) that their Traffic Officers had rescued the ‘lovely’ dog on the M1 at Junction 31 to Aston.

The German Shepherd dog, which Traffic Officers described as an absolute beauty’, has been taken to Springfield Vets in 16 Peaks Mount, Crystal Peaks to scan for a microchip and locate the owners.

Anyone with information can call the vets at: 0114 251 0202