National Dog Day: Readers share the puppy love

Today is National Dog Day, an annual event celebrating all dogs big and small, naughty and nice.

There is no arguing that owning a dog can benefit your mental wellbeing, improve your mood and happiness, and even help you get active.

As we celebrate our love for dogs, here are our readers reasons for loving their pooch.

To have you doggy added, just email a photo their name and why you love them to: [email protected]

1. Teeny Wilson Little Wilson is too cute. Photo: Jack C. Photo Sales

2. Best mate Roscoe One of Bassetlaw Council's very own dogs: Meet Roscoe! "He is funny, greedy, lazy, loving and unquestioningly loyal, and I can’t imagine him not being an integral part of our household." Photo: Alan R. Photo Sales

3. Veronica, or more commonly known as #RonDog Seven year old Ronnie is a mud-loving pup. Her owner describes her as a shadow and "the most loving happy dog!" Photo: Sam F. Photo Sales

4. Fun-loving Teddy Teddy, a seven year old Sprocker is a water-loving pup. Sara describes him as: "daft, loving and unbelievably loyal - my best friend". Photo: Sara S. Photo Sales