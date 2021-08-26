National Dog Day: Readers share the puppy love

Today is National Dog Day, an annual event celebrating all dogs big and small, naughty and nice.
There is no arguing that owning a dog can benefit your mental wellbeing, improve your mood and happiness, and even help you get active.
As we celebrate our love for dogs, here are our readers reasons for loving their pooch.
To have you doggy added, just email a photo their name and why you love them to: [email protected]
1. Teeny Wilson
Little Wilson is too cute.
Photo: Jack C.
2. Best mate Roscoe
One of Bassetlaw Council's very own dogs: Meet Roscoe!
"He is funny, greedy, lazy, loving and unquestioningly loyal, and I can’t imagine him not being an integral part of our household."
Photo: Alan R.
3. Veronica, or more commonly known as #RonDog
Seven year old Ronnie is a mud-loving pup. Her owner describes her as a shadow and "the most loving happy dog!"
Photo: Sam F.
4. Fun-loving Teddy
Teddy, a seven year old Sprocker is a water-loving pup. Sara describes him as: "daft, loving and unbelievably loyal - my best friend".
Photo: Sara S.