Mystery joker has left bananas on the same Nottinghamshire street every month for the last year

Locals have been left baffled by a prankster who has left a plate of peeled bananas on their street every month for more than a year.

The fruity joker leaves up to 20 bananas at the corner of Abbey Road and Wensor Avenue in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

Residents say the fruit is left at the exact same spot on the 2nd of every month – with the mystery going back more than a year.

Fed-up locals have now printed a polite notice asking the mystery banana dropper to stop the bizarre monthly ritual.

A plate of bananas (similar to those pictured) left on the street in Beeston, Nottingham has puzzled locals.

The note, which has been placed next to the road signs where the bunches of bananas are left, reads: “Please, respectfully, no more bananas!

“The uncollected plates and rotting bananas leave such a mess. Wishing a Happy New Year to you all.”

Resident Clare Short said: “I've asked around in the local community but no one really knows and no-one can tell me anything.

“The bananas appear early in the morning on the second of the month, I see them on my way to work. I'd love to know the answers to this.

“I've come to take the signs down because I don't really want to make it like a feud, I don't want it to become a big thing.

“I think it's a special thing for someone and I wish them well.

“But if they could come back and clean up the mess a few days later that would be lovely.

“I'm going to keep an eye on it and keep cleaning up the mess.”

Josh Trentham, 26, added: “I live nearby and they're very regularly here. They are very annoying, I have no idea why they're here.”

Jill Dowling, who lives nearby, added: “It's so strange and disgusting, someone puts it there, and I don't like it.”

Resident Janet Hutchinson, 81, said: “The bananas are clearly just bought, and the wildlife doesn't touch them. They go mouldy – it's gross.”

Meanwhile Janet's neighbour Adam Castle, 34, said: “I don't know if it's a cultural thing but it's strange.

“I've never heard or seen it anywhere else I've lived.”

Some residents say they are so ‘freaked out’ by the monthly banana drop they have contacted police in a bid to find the culprit.

One resident said: “I've heard it's some kind of cleansing ritual but to be honest it's just weird and it's freaking people out.

“I know at least one person who has informed the police about it.”