Mystery donor pays for 200 bags of food to help Worksop community

Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network’s Food Hubs were struck by a random act of kindness after someone donated £600 in a bid to do something to help those struggling against the cost-of-living crisis.

The Food Hubs, which are based in various locations across the district by Bassetlaw CVS and Rhubarb Farm, allow families to purchase a bag of food for £3 - provided by national food waste prevention charity FareShare.

The kind donor, who wished to remain anonymous, has enabled 200 families from Sparken hill Academy, Hallcroft Infants and Orsdall Primary School to receive their food bags for free for a week.

The Food Hubs allow parents and the general community to get affordable food while also preventing food going to waste.

The donor said: “I have heard so many stories recently about people struggling and wanted to do something to help.

“I had heard about the food hubs so I thought it would be nice to pay some of them forward, and allow 200 people to get their £3 bag for free.

“I knew that by doing this, whatever happened 200 people would be £3 better off and also have a bag of food to last them a couple of days.”

Advertisement

An act of kindness allowed 200 families to receive a free food bag.

Some of the families still decided to pay for their food bag, allowing for a few extras - bringing the total up to 230 bags of food across the three locations.

Karen Gardiner, senior family support worker at Sparken Hill Academy said: “Since we started the Food Hubs alongside the BFIN, Rhubarb Farm and Fareshare, we have been able to provide an amazingly delicious bag of food for just £3 per person.

“Feedback from our Sparken Hill Academy community has been so positive with families expressing how much it is helping them.

Advertisement

“When we heard about the random act of kindness we were amazed. All 85 of our families that day got their bag for free. We would like to thank the kind donor, whoever they are.”

The scheme, run by Bassetlaw CVS and Rhubarb Farm, distributes food to the community, provided by charity FareShare.