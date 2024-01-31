Music festival in memory of popular Worksop teacher is returning again this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, on Saturday, May 25, promises to be a day filled with live music performances and a celebration of the popular Worksop man.

The festival will kick off at Worksop Rugby Club with a selection of talented artists and bands taking the stage, setting the perfect tone for a day of unforgettable music.

The festival is organised by the charity, In Sam’s Name, which is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community by supporting residents with their mental health through the provision of regular talking groups and monthly walks.

Sam was 29 when tragically died in Australia in October 2021 after battling with mental ill health.

Richard McHugh, chair of trustees, In Sam’s Name, said: “Sam (Sponge) loved music and was the best gig buddy I have ever known.

“We set up In Sam’s Name so that nobody in Bassetlaw ever feels like they can’t carry on.

“Our support groups and walks are a safe space for anyone seeking support.

“Spongefest is a celebration of Sam’s life and the happiness he brought to his family and friends.

“We hope that the people of Bassetlaw and the wider Nottinghamshire area will support the event and come along to enjoy a brilliant day of music and friendship, whilst supporting the charity at the same time.”

All profits from the event will go to In Sam's Name.

By attending Spongefest, festival-goers not only honour his memory but also contribute to his charity to ensure that the support available in Bassetlaw for people experiencing mental health concerns can continue for as long as possible.

To make this celebration even more memorable, exclusive Spongefest and In Sam’s Name merchandise will be available for purchase on the day.

Tickets for Spongefest will be on sale from Friday, February 2.