More because it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and time for that annual tradition of treating our mums with a little bit of extra love and respect.

Many of us will also be treating her to a day out this weekend to mark the occasion, so we have come up with our usual list of ideas for things to do and places to go over the coming days in Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire region.

There are 15 ideas in total, with special Mother’s Day events at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Thoresby Park and Robin Hood’s Wheelgate Park in Farnsfield.

In theatreland, Retford’s Majestic hosts a tribute show to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, while Mansfield’s Palace welcomes lovable children’s character Spot the dog and continues its run of ‘Kinky Boots’.

A free creative arts festival, featuring music, a family rave and disco, installations, puppetry and circus skills, is sure to bring Mansfield town centre to life on Saturday. And to coincide with the Stags gunning for promotion at the top of League Two, a taster event for a free football exhibition in the town is being held.

A ghost walk is sure to send shivers down the spine at Newstead Abbey, while the Big Spring Clean is sure to send the litterbugs packing in Ashfield.

Art exhibitions continue at both Bassetlaw Museum and Mansfield Museum, and in Nottingham, the city’s popular 10K run makes a welcome return on Sunday.

Before setting off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Photography walk through Welbeck Estate The Welbeck Estate in all its glory awaits on Saturday (10 am to 1 pm) for a mindful walk with photographer Emma Thorpe. As you stroll along the public footpaths, Emma will teach you all the tips and tricks you need to take perfect photos of the amazing scenery before you head back to The Harley Gallery to discuss your results. The event is suitable for all ages and abilities, but please take along your own camera or smartphone, plus a cable to upload your photos to a laptop.

2 . Watercolour workshop for Mother's Day Looking for a Mother's Day gift that allows mum to show off her artistic side? Or perhaps you've always wanted to paint a picture of her that she can proudly display on the wall? If so, make your way to the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) for a Mother's Day watercolour painting workshop with artist David Evans. It is suitable for beginners or more experienced painters, and all materials and guidance are provided, as well as refreshments.

3 . Frankie Valli tribute show at the Majestic It's more than 60 years since Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons shot to fame with their hit single, 'Sherry'. But their music of the 60s and 70s lives on, thanks in part to a tribute show, 'Frankie --The Concert', which comes to the Majestic Theatre at Retford on Saturday night. Featuring a spectacular eight-piece band, the show reminds you why the Four Seasons sold more than 100 million records worldwide with other hits such as 'Big Girls Don't Cry', 'Walk Like A Man' and 'Oh What A Night'.

4 . Mother's Day lunch at Thoresby Park Why not treat your mum this Mother's Day (12 midday to 3 pm) to a two-course or three-course lunch in the courtyard cafe within the exquisite surroundings of Thoresby Park? The special menus feature treats such as traditional Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding, bacon-wrapped chicken breast, salmon fillet, chickpea and sweet potato bake, Thoresby Park venison pate, a cocktail of smoked salmon, crayfish and prawns, home-made lemon cheesecake and warm chocolate brownie, served with clotted cream ice cream.,