Mum with 'heart of gold' awarded Guardian Rose for fundraising in Worksop

A mum-of-two with a “heart of gold” has been recognised with a Guardian Rose after fundraising for several good causes.

Karen Horan, who works at Worksop’s Eaton Production International, on the Dukeries Industrial Estate, was “stuck for words” – which she said was one of the first times ever – after being awarded the rose by friend and colleague Mandy Cooper.

Karen, aged 45, was shocked to find Mandy with a rose outside the Xbox Boxing Academy, in Worksop, which one of Karen’s daughters attends.

Karen, of Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, said: “I was gobsmacked – it was amazing.

“I am over the moon to be honest, but fundraising isn’t something I could do without family and friends. I couldn’t do it without everyone’s support – I just do the running around and collect the money.”

Karen has done a sponsored 15-mile walk to raise funds for the family-run boxing club off Claylands Avenue and has raised funds for food banks and homelessness charities, with the boxing club.

Always doing something for charity, she has also raised money for a Alzheimer’s charity and Guide Dogs.

Karen said: “It is a big team effort. I love to fundraise for the kids at the club.”

She also raised money to help replace a boy’s bike after it was stolen from outside the boxing club.

Mandy, 55, from Worksop, who has known Karen for 12 years and met her at work, said she needed to be celebrated for all her hard work and constant fundraising.

Mandy and Karen both work on the assembly line at the power management company, which creates maintenance and industry grade switches.

Mandy said: “She has a heart of gold, everyone at Eaton thinks the world of her. We all appreciate what she does.

“And, she gives to this community even though she lives in Crystal Peaks.

“She is always doing something for charity.

“I’ve done fundraising, I know how time consuming and hard it is.

“I want her to feel appreciated – thank you for your hard work, Karen.”

Karen also raises money around Christmas at work by selling hampers she makes.