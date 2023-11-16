A mum-of-two is asking for help to fund a £60k cancer treatment – her only hope to buy more time with her family following a re-emission.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachael Holmes, 51, from Clowne, was first diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in December 2021 and underwent a series of intense treatments followed by a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

The mum to Callum, 20, and Carys, 17, was told her cancer had been cleared and she had high hopes to start rebuilding her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in the summer of 2023, due to a BRCA 1 mutation, the cancer returned in both axillary lymph nodes and her lungs, resulting in a non-curable diagnosis.

Rachael Holme, 51, from Clowne, was first diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in December 2021 and underwent a series of intense treatments followed by a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. (Photos courtesy of Rachael Holmes)

Rachel said: “My doctor, who works both for NHS and for a private hospital, told me that the only way to buy some time is to use a drug that NHS won’t pay for in my case.

“It was like dangling the carrot in front of me to say there is a drug available that can prolong my life but only if I can afford it. It’s so frustrating.”

The drug is named Olaparib1. In April this year, NICE approved it for primary BRCA cases on the NHS – but at the moment it isn’t provided for secondary cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Privately, it costs £5,000 to administer the drug every month.

Rachael was told her cancer had been cleared she had high hopes to start rebuilding her life. But in the summer of 2023, due to a BRCA 1 mutation, the cancer returned in both axillary lymph nodes and her lungs, resulting in a non-curable diagnosis, leaving her just months of life. (Photo courtesy of Rachael Holmes)

Rachael, who runs a kitchen renovating business Dream Doors alongside her husband Mark, said: “When I heard about it I thought I will try my damn best to raise the money and get my hands on this drug.

“I’m doing everything I could possibly do to spend more time with my family.

“If I just sat and thought ‘it is what it is, I can’t get the drug’ I would have never forgiven myself for not trying to stay longer with them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachael spoke to her friend Chris Marson, who helped her set up a GoFundMe page which has raised over £7,000 in three weeks.

Rachel who was born and bred in Derbsyhire has two children Callum, 20 and Carys, 17. (Photo courtesy of Rachael Holmes)

The page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/fighting-cancer-rachaels-journey.

Rachael said: “I’m thankful for all the donations, but I feel like family, friends, and ex-colleagues, have already donated what they could. So now it is up to strangers to help me.

“To anyone who will donate, I want to say thank you for giving me a chance to extend my life and spend more time with my family.

“It would mean the world to me and them.”

Rachael, runs a kitchen renovating business Dream Doors alongside her husband Mark. (Photo courtesy of Rachael Holmes)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris said: “Rachael has bravely confronted and overcome this cancer once before, and we believe that with this advanced therapy, she can successfully live with cancer over a much longer period.

“Please join us in our mission to prolong Rachael’s life with her family.”

On top of the fundraiser, Rachael’s daughter Carys will be hosting a Christmas-themed charity event in Clowne Community Centre on Saturday, December 2, with Christmas cakes, raffles, and mini jumbles planned.