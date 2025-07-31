'Much loved' Worksop man died after being run over by wife in car park accident

A 72-year-old man died after being struck by a car at the entrance of a Worksop car park in September 2024, which was being driven by his wife, an inquest has heard.

David Chivers, 72, and his wife, Elaine Valentine, travelled to the Priorswell Road car park on Thursday, September 12, to prepare for the Bassetlaw Multicultural Association event taking place the following weekend at Bracebridge Recreation Ground, where they were key organisers.

As reported by your Guardian last year, Mr Chivers died after being struck by a car in the Priorswell Road car park at approximately 11.50am on September 12.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene by a member of the public, but Mr Chivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The festival was subsequently cancelled following his death.

An inquest into Mr Chivers’ death took place at Nottingham Coroner's Court on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

During the hearing, it was revealed that upon arriving at the car park, Mr Chivers got out of the car to attempt to remove a barrier at the back of the car park leading to the recreation ground.

Initially, he and his wife, Ms Valentine, who attended the inquest, stood together by the barrier.

But after a moment, Ms Valentine got into the driver's seat of the car.

Meanwhile, Mr Chivers continued to try to reach the padlock on the barrier, which was positioned at a height that made it difficult to access, as noted by Coroner Sarah Wood.

It was then revealed that Mr Chivers was standing beside the driver's side of the car with the door open when the automatic Vauxhall Insignia unexpectedly reversed, knocking the 72-year-old to the ground before running over him.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Chivers died from a head injury, having suffered severe trauma to the brain that was “incompatible with life”. Coroner Wood recorded the death as ‘accidental’.

The coroner stated that Mr Chivers had placed himself in a vulnerable position, and when Ms Valentine pressed the accelerator, the vehicle reacted abruptly, resulting in a sudden increase in speed.

This left Mr Chivers with little time to react, and he was knocked to the ground.

The coroner described the incident as a ‘tragic’ event, noting that Ms Valentine is unlikely to recover from the trauma, as she panicked and tried to move the car away from Mr Chivers.

However, since the vehicle was in reverse, it moved toward him, ultimately running him over and leading to the head injury that caused his death.

At the time of his death, a statement from Bassetlaw Multicultural Association said: “David was a much-loved and valued member of our festival team, and the beloved husband of our chair of trustees, Elaine.

“As a committee, we made the swift decision to cancel the festival out of deep respect for David and Elaine, and because of the proximity of the accident to the festival location.”

The association added: “David was a kind, caring, and dedicated individual who would do anything to support the festival, and other people.

“His absence will be felt by all of us, and none of us will ever forget his contributions, his spirit, or his dedicated support.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”