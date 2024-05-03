Mr Straw’s House features in the second series of BBC TV’s Hidden Treasures of the National Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scheduled for 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer the programme will reveal new and compelling stories about the work going on behind the scenes of the National Trust to conserve incredible objects and properties and the passionate staff and volunteers who care for them.

Each episode explores a different central theme, linking the houses, their histories, and collections as they undergo conservation. From graceful Georgian homes that were platforms for political power, to houses that become display cases for the curious collections of their owners and properties designed as show-homes for the English country house idyll.

Mr Straw’s House will be one of the locations, featuring in episode 4 alongside the National Trust’s Killerton and Anglesey Abbey. Viewers will get to go behind the scenes of Mr Straw’s House and see how the team care for the house and its collection.

Mr Straw's House in Worksop

The modest semi-detached family home is a perfectly preserved time-capsule of early 20th century life. The house and its collection remains virtually unchanged since the Straws moved in in 1923 as they threw little away and these thousands of objects offer a glimpse into their lives.

Viewers will get a behind the scenes glimpse of the work that goes into taking care of the house. The programme follows the challenges faced by the team as a rain leak leaves William Straw Junior’s bedroom in need of repair. It shows how Collections and House Officer, Danielle Lander-Brown and her team of volunteers face a logistical puzzle as each piece in the room needs to be carefully removed.

Danielle said, “A true piece of social history, this incredibly special place documents life in the early 20th century. Being part of Hidden Treasures not only gives us the chance to celebrate that, but also highlights the challenges we face to conserve it for future generations to experience and learn from."

The six-part series will visit some of the National Trust’s best-known locations including Stourhead in Wiltshire and Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk.

William Junior's bedroom

Alistair Pegg, BBC Arts commissioning editor, says: “I’m delighted to be delving behind the scenes once more at the National Trust, uncovering hidden histories of houses and their owners, secrets of the painstaking conservation carried out on beautiful objects and buildings, and the wonderful staff and volunteers who work, often unsung, across the country.”

Tarnya Cooper, Curatorial and Conservation Director at the National Trust, says: “History comes to life before you at National Trust properties. Across hundreds of sites, we have well over a million objects, which tell fascinating stories of the generations of people who commissioned, made and loved them.

“Looking after such diverse objects and places takes dedicated teams of people as well as expert conservators, and we hope BBC viewers will enjoy learning more about them and their work on wonderful collections ranging from must-see paintings and furniture to books and textiles to amazing architectural features.”

