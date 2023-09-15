Watch more videos on Shots!

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, has joined campaigners opposed to the planned Clowne Garden Village residential scheme which includes a proposal for about 1,800 homes.

Planners at Labour-led Bolsover Council are considering Waystone’s planning application for the scheme which also features 24 hectares for mixed-development and employment as well as for community and commercial facilities, on greenfield land between Clowne and Barlborough.

Mr Fletcher said: “Despite the clear opposition and evident negative impact on the local community, I find it staggering the council will proceed with the development.”

Campaigners opposed to the proposed Clowne Garden Village housing scheme gathered outside Bolsover Council's in Clowne. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Campaigners and residents from Clowne and Barlborough have raised concerns about the development’s impact on highways and existing services, the loss of countryside and wildlife, and drainage and flooding risk fears.

And Mr Fletcher has now written a six-page letter to the council’s planning committee outlining his concerns, not least that he believes the development will increase the population of Clowne by nearly 50 per cent.

He also claims it does not include enough affordable housing with only 6 per cent of the development’s properties falling into this category.

Mr Fletcher has argued the scheme will also have an impact on the road network and shares campaigners’ fears for the environment, especially with flooding and the use of greenbelt land.

The proposed Clowne Garden Village site. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

He also feels the developers’ proposed financial contributions towards services to help mitigate an increased population are limited with only £684,000 earmarked for health matters, along with a large funding gap for schools.

Mr Fletcher said: “On health it fails. On roads it fails. On education it fails. On affordable housing it fails. To continue with this development and ride roughshod over the legitimate views and concerns of local residents would be a complete dereliction of duty to the community.

“We all agree on the need for more housing, but this must be accompanied by investment into our services and infrastructure, so the community does not suffer. This development does not pass those tests. Ultimately, Clowne Garden Village is unsustainable and not fit for purpose.”

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover. (Photo by: Submitted)

Sarah Kay, council planning manager, has said there will be consultations with experts and assessments to look at any concerns for Waystone to address.

Clowne Garden Village Action Group campaigner Dom Webb, who is opposed to the proposed housing scheme, said he would like to see Mr Fletcher and Coun Natalie Hoy, county council member for Barlborough and Clowne, join forces to oppose the scheme.

He said: “It’s important all local residents have their say and Mr Fletcher’s letter raises legitimate issues planning officers will have to answer.

“It is now crucial Mr Fletcher and Coun Hoy join forces with the parish councils of Clowne and Barlborough to help defeat this antiquated planning application.

“Having the local MP onboard is a most welcome addition and caps the full political spectrum so clearly set against this planning application. With every day that goes by, the reasons for planning officers to recommend this application dwindle further.”