Moving event to launch the poppy appeal in Worksop

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion launched the Poppy Appeal with a moving commemorative event honouring the life of one of the town’s longest serving volunteers

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Poppy Appeal 2025 official launch took place in the Memorial Gardens in Worksop on Friday October 24.

The event was marked by a short, but moving, commemorative event honouring the town’s oldest RBL member Jim Ruggles who died last month after dedicating more than 40 years of his life to collecting for the Poppy Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Cullen, branch secretary of the Worksop and District Royal British Legion said: “To commemorate Jim’s 42 years of dedication to the Poppy Appeal, three generations of his family gathered, with members of Worksop Royal British Legion, to sell the first poppy of this year`s campaign.

The launch of the Poppy Appeal in Worksop

"Councillor Tony Eaton, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council placed his donation in the collecting tin and received his poppy from Jim`s daughter, Mrs, Yvonne Tomlinson and grandson, Richard Tomlinson.”

Jim Ruggles served in the RAF in the 1950s but subsequently became a RBL legend by standing on Worksop`s Bridge Street taking donations during the annual Poppy Appeal for a staggering 42 consecutive years.

Mr Ruggles dedication to the Poppy Appeal meant he was a recognisable and respected figure around town and even earned him an award from Bassetlaw Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ruggles collected donations on Bridge Street since 1980 after seeing a notice in the Guardian for more Poppy Appeal volunteers.

The charity champion was honoured for his dedicated voluntary work with an award from Bassetlaw Council in 2021.

Mr Ruggle’s biggest supporter during his volunteer work was his wife of 65-years Isobel Ruggles who sadly died in 2021.

Volunteers are now staffing tables at supermarkets all over Worksop selling all the popular Poppy Appeal merchandise and organisers are hoping to smash las year’s total of £47,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RBS support is a lifeline for thousands of serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

To volunteer your services to help with the Poppy Appeal in Worksop contact Grant Cullen 07824628638 or [email protected] or Ray Fielding 07981404138 or [email protected].