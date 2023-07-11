News you can trust since 1895
Motorbike with no insurance seized in Ollerton after rider ran off during police patrols

Police officers seized a motorbike in Ollerton after its rider ran off.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood Operation Reacher team seized the bike.

Thunderstorms expected in Mansfield as weather becomes unsettled

A post on the force’s Sherwood North policing team Facebook page said: “The bike was clearly not road worthy and had no insurance either.

“For some reason the rider did not want to stay and talk to us and ran off leaving us with this bike that will be crushed.

“A 47-year-old female was also stopped in Ollerton for driving with no insurance and was reported at the roadside.

“The night was topped off with the arrest of a male from the Edwinstowe area who was wanted for bail offences.”