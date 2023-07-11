Motorbike with no insurance seized in Ollerton after rider ran off during police patrols
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood Operation Reacher team seized the bike.
A post on the force’s Sherwood North policing team Facebook page said: “The bike was clearly not road worthy and had no insurance either.
“For some reason the rider did not want to stay and talk to us and ran off leaving us with this bike that will be crushed.
“A 47-year-old female was also stopped in Ollerton for driving with no insurance and was reported at the roadside.
“The night was topped off with the arrest of a male from the Edwinstowe area who was wanted for bail offences.”