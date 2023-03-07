Ahead of Mother’s Day residents are being invited to visit the crematorium’s chapel on March 17 between 3.30pm and 5pm where they will be able to light a candle and place a wooden heart on a commemorative tree in memory of those they have lost.

Reflective music will be played in the chapel, enabling visitors to have some moments of contemplation.

The commemorative tree will then be moved into the waiting room at the crematorium where it will be on display for the following two weeks, until 1 April.

Mother's Day Memorial Offer at Babworth Crematorium

Families can take advantage of a special offer between March 6 and 26 with a contribution of up to £500 towards the personalisation of new granite memorials (terms and conditions apply).

The personalisation can include hand-designed artwork, such as portraits, club crests, animals, hobbies, places of interest, or a picture of a loved one.

Amanda Carr, Site Manager at Babworth Crematorium, said: “Mother’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their mum or mother-figure, or for mothers who have been bereaved of a child.

“We hope that visiting us will bring comfort to anyone who needs it during this special time of the year, as will our special offer for the personalisation of new granite memorials, which will help make people’s ideas a reality and provide a unique and very personal tribute to their loved one.”