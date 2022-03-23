Mother and daughter fitness instructors organise Zumbathon and family fun day in Worksop in aid of Ukraine

Fitness instructors Nic Pelham, aged 54 and daughter Kaisha, 29 are planning an afternoon with a tombola, a live auction and sponsored Zumba to help raise money for the people of Ukraine.

There will also be lots for youngsters to enjoy including stalls and fun challenges such as marble mayhem, a paper plane flying and a name the bear contest.

The event is at St Anne’s Hall, Worksop on Saturday March 26 from 11am to 1pm.

Those interested in taking up the Zumbathon challenge - whether for the full two hours or just 20 minutes - can raise money through getting sponsors.

Nic said: “I was just listening to the radio and hearing all the horrors in Ukraine, and I just thought, What could I do? And I thought, well, we could do a Zumbathon.

“We’ve done a couple of these Zumbathons to raise money, but since Covid we’ve had a lot of people not turning up to classes.

“We initially started pushing this as a fitness thing but now we’re catering for everyone to raise money.

“Please don't be put off by the fact that you don't want to come and do any fitness, you can come and just spend your money on the stalls and enjoy yourself.”

A mix of items will be on sale from cupcakes to Ukrainian and sunflower themed handcrafted goods with all proceeds going to the Disaster Emergency Appeal in support of Ukraine.

There will also be a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses including meals out, beauty vouchers and takeaway vouchers.

Any business interested in auctioning off a service for charity, anyone wanting to donate items for the tombola, or to pick up a Zumba sponsorship form should contact Nic on 07976 603812.