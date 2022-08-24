Morrisons Worksop and Retford show support to officers during Police Unity Tour

The North East Chapter of the Police Unity Tour received plenty of support from Morrisons stores on their journey to Staffordshire.

For the 10th year, officers and police personnel took part in the Police Unity Tour to raise money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity which supports families who have lost loved ones while serving in the force.

This year, the North East Chapter began their 180 mile ride in Hull on August 19.

Victoria Brooks, community champion in Morrisons Worksop, made her way to Hull where she and a colleague from Morrisons Anlaby waved the officers off on their journey with supplies and sandwiches, donated by Greenore in Worksop.

The tour then made its way to Retford where officers were supplied with beers from Emma Jeffery, community champion in Retford, as they concluded their first day.

Early Saturday morning, officers made their way to Worksop where they were greeted by Vicky and district councillor Tony Eaton, and enjoyed a range of breakfast items from sausage sandwiches to porridge, as well as much-needed coffee and juice before beginning day two.

The officers concluded their journey at the National Arboretum in Tamworth on Sunday, August 21, where the team at Morrisons Tamworth celebrated their achievement.

