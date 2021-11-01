The campaign, which raised over £40,000 last year, offers an opportunity for local companies, community groups, schools and families to sponsor a star to help light up Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary or Montagu Hospital throughout the festive season to help spread Christmas cheer to NHS staff, patients and their families, whilst raising funds for the Trust.

The two Morrisons stores will be joining forces to sponsor a star which will shine proudly at Bassetlaw Hospital throughout December.

There will be a range of festive themed fundraising activities for customers and colleagues to participate to help raise funds for the hospital, including a raffle and a collection table.

Morrison's Worksop and Retford have become one of the first to sponsor a star for DBTH's Christmas Star campaign

Community Champion for Worksop Morrison’s, Victoria Brooks, said: “It will be a pleasure to be fundraising to sponsor a star this Christmas.

“The sponsored star will be from our customers and colleagues and together we will be able to support our local hospital charity as well as lighten up the hospital grounds for all to see.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this, this year!”

The trust’s chief executive, Richard Parker said: “We’re delighted to have Morrison’s Retford and Worksop involved with this year’s campaign, and looking forward to seeing how much their colleagues and customers can raise.

“The funds that we raise from this year’s campaign will be reinvested into various projects across the trust helping us improve patient care, treatment and facilities at the trust.”