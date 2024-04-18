More than two in five repeat knife offenders in Nottinghamshire spared jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New figures show across England and Wales nearly four in ten people who were caught with a knife or offensive weapon for at least the second time were not sent to jail.

The Ben Kinsella Trust, which campaigns against knife crime, said victims are left “feeling like they haven't received the justice they deserve”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Justice figures show 159 repeat knife offenders aged over 18 in Nottinghamshire went through the criminal justice system in the year ending September 2023. All of them were found in possession of a knife.

More than two in five repeat knife offenders in Nottinghamshire were spared an immediate jail sentence last year. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Of those, 44 per cent avoided immediate custody and were only cautioned or given a community or a suspended sentence instead. Police force level figures could include both previous possession and threatening offences.

Nationally, 4,127 adults were found guilty of a repeat possession offence. Of them, 62 per cent were sent to jail immediately – a significant fall from 71 per cent in 2018, three years after a new policy on repeat offenders was launched.

In 2015, the ‘two-strike’ rule was introduced, which promised adults convicted of carrying knives would face an automatic six-month prison sentence after their second conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the year to September 2018, 29 per cent walked free from jail but this went up to 38 per cent last year.

In Nottinghamshire, 35 of 132 repeat criminals were spared jail six years ago – a smaller proportion than in 2023.

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: “The Government’s ‘two-strike’ policy was presented as an important intervention in the fight against knife crime, promising to deter potential offenders and deliver justice for victims.

“Yet, the data paints a disturbing picture where four out of 10 repeat offenders are walking free. The Ben Kinsella Trust emphasises that this inconsistency between policy and practice undermines the very purpose of the two-strike rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It fails to deliver a strong deterrent effect and leaves victims feeling like they haven't received the justice they deserve.”

The policy also applied to young offenders, with those aged 16 and 17 said to face a minimum four-month detention and training order.

Across England and Wales, there were 273 young offenders, 101 of whom were sentenced to an immediate custody.