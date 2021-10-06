The figure features in statistics released by the county council examining how the centre responded to people getting in touch by telephone, email and online over the last 18 months.

Despite the high number of queries, people only had to wait an average of 46 seconds before getting assistance from a member of staff.

Nottinghamshire County Council's County Hall

Personnel committee chairman, councillor Gordon Wheeler, said: “Answering over a million enquiries is no easy task and the customer service centre should be very proud of the remarkable work it has carried out.

“The pandemic was a horrendous and stressful experience for many, and the help our customer services team offered would have made a tangible difference to countless lives in Nottinghamshire.

“Because of our team, the council has helped people get answers on services including children and adult social care, school places, food vouchers and local roads, but perhaps most importantly on Covid-19 and the support available.”

Covid-19 help offered by the customer service centre included arranging care and support for vulnerable individuals shielding and providing information and answers about vaccines and vaccination centres.