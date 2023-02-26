The new woodland, off Athorpe Road, will see 7,700 young trees planted on former grazing land, in a scheme supported by the South Yorkshire Woodland Partnership and funded through the Woodland Trust’s Grow Back Greener programme.

The woodland will be named the Queen Elizabeth II Community Woodland, as a tribute to the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biodegradable tree guards will protect the newly planted tree whips and this will ensure there is no plastic waste on the site.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, aged 96.

Work has already taken place to prepare the site, including youngsters from from Laughton All Saints CE Primary School taking part in a litter pick day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun David Sheppard, Rotherham Council cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “The Queen Elizabeth II Community Woodland forms part of our efforts to create a greener and cleaner local environment for residents.

“There will be lots of opportunities for people to get involved in this exciting project, including a planting day, which is set to take place later this month.”

Matt North, SYWP programme manager, said: “We work with public and private landowners to develop and fund woodland creation of benefit for people and wildlife. We enjoyed working with council officers designing a woodland that will be a home for nature that the public can enjoy.