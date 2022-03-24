More than 70 drivers given tickets in Bassetlaw during police operation

Officers from the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team carried out proactive patrols across the area to crack down on ‘fatal four’ driving offences in response to concerns raised by residents.

The proactive operation included some speeding work in Valley Road, Ashes Park Avenue, Thievesdale Lane and Blyth Road, after a plea from officers to residents of Bassetlaw for information on the worst areas for drivers speeding and breaking the law.

As a result, officers reported 71 motorists for offences relating to the “fatal four”.

Officers reported 71 motorists for offences relating to the “fatal four”.

The Fatal Four are the four most common reasons why a death occurs on the road and includes motorists travelling at excessive speed, motorists who fail to wear a seatbelt, motorists who drink and drive and motorists who drive whilst using their mobile phone.

PC Lee Ryan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We regularly receive information from local residents about the wide range of issues that affect their lives and will always do our best to tackle issues that are most important to them and causing them concern.

“Speeding is an issue that residents are understandably concerned about, and we would like to reassure the people of Bassetlaw that we regularly undertake speeding operations throughout Bassetlaw.

“The result of this operation shows how important it is that we carry out action days like this to combat those who speed on our roads and don’t wear seatbelts and place not only themselves but the public at risk.

“We would urge anyone driving a car without a seatbelt, using a mobile phone or speeding to think about the impact a collision could have on not only their lives but an innocent person as well.

“Neighbourhood policing is about good communication with the people in our communities so I would ask anyone who has any concerns about where they live to get in touch with us or speak to any of our officers out on patrol.”