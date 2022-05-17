More than 250 people came together to take part in Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw’s (FOYPIB) annual 10km fun run around the Welbeck estate.

The event, on May 8, raised £1,600 for the charity which offers grants to young people, and to individuals and services that work with or support young people.

The event saw a broad range of participants take part, whether it be running enthusiasts striving for a new personal-best time, or families simply enjoying a walk through the Welbeck grounds which are normally closed to the public.

One keen walker even managed to raise £200 for the charity through sponsorship from family and friends.

The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Worksop and the Worksop Dukeries Rotary Club, who helped fund the first-aid cover and the cost of the medals for every participant.

Members of Valley and Carlton in Lindrick youth clubs also volunteered at the race to provide much-appreciated refreshments to all who took part.

Noelle Barron, development manager at FOYPIB, said the event was ‘fantastic’.

She said: “We have had some really good feedback saying how well organised it was and what a beautiful route it was.

"It was nice weather but it wasn't too hot – although the runners said it was hot.

“All the money raised is going to help to support the young people in Bassetlaw, that's the main thing.”

The charity is hoping to see more applications for grants begin to roll in as events, clubs and organisations begin to re-establish after the pauses caused by the pandemic.

Here are some photos from FOYPIB’s Welbeck Fun Run 2022 event.

1. Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw: Welbeck Fun Run 2022 Over 250 people took part in the charity 10km fun run and walk.

2. Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw: Welbeck Fun Run 2022 The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Worksop and the Worksop Dukeries Rotary Club.

3. Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw: Welbeck Fun Run 2022 Each participant was awarded with a medal.

4. Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw: Welbeck Fun Run 2022 The event was open to people of all abilities and ages.