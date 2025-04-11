More than 1,000 responses to Nottinghamshire Police's Walk in My Shoes campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,000 women and girls have now filled out our online survey to identify problem areas where they feel unsafe.

Nottinghamshire Police launched its ‘Walk in My Shoes’ campaign on Monday, March 31.

Officers still want to hear from as many women and girls as possible across the county about the areas they avoid and why and how they can be made safer.

The police will then work with local partners including councils to look at ways these areas can be improved where possible.

This could include additional patrols, better lighting or CCTV coverage.

The simple online survey only takes a few minutes to fill out and will be used to make a real difference in your local area.

So far, around 1,200 women and girls have filled out our survey with responses from across the city and county including Nottingham city centre, Newark and Mansfield.

There will be an in-depth look at all the locations identified once the survey ends, which is running until May 25.

Superintendent Heather Maelor, one of the leads for tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) at Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub said: “I am really thankful for the women and girls from across the city and county who have got behind our campaign and are continuing to identify the areas they feel unsafe.

“We hope that once the survey is completed, we can work with our partners to ensure that the areas they feel most unsafe are looked at and addressed.

“I would urge anyone who has not filled out our survey yet to do so, which will help us build a comprehensive picture of what you are experiencing in your local area.

“It is vitally important that women and girls feel safe across our city and county.

“So please, complete our survey, tell us your views, and we will act where we can, to ensure you feel safer.”

To take part in the survey visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/campaigns/2025/walk-in-my-shoes.