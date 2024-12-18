More than 100 people in Bassetlaw without a home this Christmas

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
More than 100 people in Bassetlaw will spend Christmas without a home, new estimates suggest.

Research by housing charity Shelter suggests 354,000 people in England are homeless, a 14% jump from this time last year.

The charity said its figures are "the most comprehensive overview of recorded homelessness in England".

In Bassetlaw, Shelter estimates 123 people will be homeless this Christmas, including 45 children.

It means one in 959 people in the area are homeless.

Across the East Midlands, 10,829 people are estimated to be homeless.

The charity – which described its research as a snapshot of the number of people recorded as homeless on a given night in 2024 – blamed "extortionate private rents" and a "dire lack of genuinely affordable" social homes for trapping more people in homelessness.

The data includes rough sleepers, single people in hostels, and people living in temporary accommodation arranged either by themselves, by councils, or by social services.

In Bassetlaw, 116 people were in temporary accommodation arranged by the council and two arranged temporary accommodation themselves as of July.

Meanwhile, the most recent data from autumn last year shows five people were sleeping rough.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “It’s unimaginable that 354,000 will spend this winter homeless – many of them forced to shiver on the wet streets or in a mouldy hostel room with their entire family.

"Across England, extortionate private rents combined with a dire lack of genuinely affordable social homes is trapping more and more people in homelessness.

"Parents are spending sleepless nights worrying about their children growing up in cramped and often damaging temporary accommodation, as weeks and months turn into years without somewhere secure for them to call home."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "No-one should have to spend Christmas without a home and this Government is taking urgent action to get us back on track to ending homelessness, including committing £1 billion in funding to support homelessness services.

"We will go even further to fix these housing challenges by building the social and affordable homes we need as part of our Plan for Change, while the Deputy Prime Minister is also chairing a new inter-ministerial group dedicated to tackling the root causes of homelessness."

