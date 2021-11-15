More than 100 new homes coming to Retford development

The Harron Homes development in Retford.

The new phase will see 109 new properties built by Harron Homes, joining the 113 already on the Brambles development in London Road.

As well as the new properties coming to Retford, Harron Homes will also be contributing £1.3million to local services and infrastructure.

There will be a variety of four and five bedroom detached homes to suit different budgets and tastes.

Senior sales manager at Harron Homes North Midlands, Helen Robinson said: “The Brambles surpassed our expectations in terms of its popularity and we are delighted that we are able to start a new chapter at this fantastic location.