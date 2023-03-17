More ‘sustainable pay’ planned to stabilise ‘fragile’ homecare market in Nottinghamshire

The authority – responsible for adult social care across the county – has conducted a survey of providers to assess the amount it pays.

They found “variation” in the amount the council pays providers, with more cash needed for organisations providing personalised care in houses and supported living settings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A £1 hourly pay uplift was approved in July, to offer financial support to carers in these areas.

However, the council has since found even more cash is needed to prevent a high turnover of staff.

Melanie Williams, council corporate director for social care, said: “The surveys told us we’re paying above the usual rate in some areas, but also, for homecare and supported living, it’s quite fragile because of workforce pressures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In July last year, we decided to invest in those areas of the market and this survey has told us we need to continue doing that.

“We also found social care really went through it during the pandemic, is still recovering financially and the wellbeing of the workers is suffering.”

The July 2022 investment came amid concerns some carers were leaving the sector to take up roles with “better rates of pay and easier work”.

The aim was to encourage more of the 24,000-strong workforce to remain in the sector, amid a then-30 per cent turnover rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future work, Ms Williams says, will continue in a similar format, but will be targeted towards areas of care “people want” to receive.

She said: “We’re continuing to invest in how much we pay for homecare services and supported living because they are the services people want.

“They want to stay in their home for as long as possible but, if they don’t have a home, they want somewhere they can recognise as their own front door.”

She also wants to promote care as a “career pathway” and encourage more carers to progress through the sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “Care providers and their incredible staff do the most extraordinary work every day.