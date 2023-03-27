News you can trust since 1895
More non-UK short-term residents in Worksop and Retford

There were dozens of non-UK short-term residents in Worksop and Retford in 2021, new census figures show.

By Sonja Tutty
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:26 BST

The Office for National Statistics said non-UK-born short-term residents represent a small group of census 2021 respondents, but added they are an important group who contribute to the labour market and student population.

The ONS defines a short-term resident as anyone who was born outside the UK, arrived within a year before census day and intended to stay for a period of less than 12 months.

People who stayed or intended to stay for less than three months were not asked to take the survey.

In Bassetlaw, there were 50 non-UK short-term residents when the census took place in March 2021, compared with 51 in 2011.

Nationally, 136,000 non-UK short-term residents were recorded in 2021, a fall from 195,000 short-term residents a decade prior.

Almost a third of short-term residents lived in London, 29 per cent.

The ONS said the recent census provides a snapshot of the nations during the pandemic, when travel patterns were disrupted, and people could not freely move between countries. This had a significant impact on short-term residents.

Westminster and City of London, 1.43 per cent, and Cardiff, 0.56 per cent were the English and Welsh local authorities with the highest percentage of non-UK-born short-term residents in their total population.

Non-UK short-term residents made up 0.07 per cent of Mansfield's population.

Compared with the 2011 census, the proportion of EU-born short-term residents in the two nations fell from 35 per cent to 25 per cent in 2021, while the proportion of non-EU-born residents rose from 65 per cent to 75 per cent.

In the East Midlands there were 2,545 EU short-term residents recorded, 29 per cent, and 6,205 non-EU, 71 per cent, in the recent census.

It is a change from a decade before when 3,902, 35 per cent, EU short-term residents and 7,343, 65 per cent, non-EU short-term residents were recorded.

Across England and Wales, China was the most common country of birth for non-UK-born short-term residents, 21 per cent, followed by India, 10 per cent, and Romania, 5 per cent.

In 2011 the top countries were India and China, both 11 per cent, and the United States and France, both 5 per cent.