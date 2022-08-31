Monthly art club at Worksop gallery helping to inspire young aspiring artists
If you are a budding artist or know someone who is then it is time to sign up for Worksop’s Harley Gallery’s Art Club.
The Harley Gallery’s sell-out Art Club and Art Club Extra sessions are now booking for the 22/23 academic year.
The monthly art and craft classes take place in The Harley Gallery’s specialist Education Studio and are led by professional artist Ruth Waller.
Ruth is one half of award-winning creative partnership Waller Hewett, best known for their large scale ‘bobble’ installations.
Art Club is for six to 11-year-olds who will spend the sessions having fun and getting creative in a variety of different ways.
Children on these sessions develop their understanding of art and artists while learning making skills.
Art Club helps children to gain confidence and understanding for art and creativity, and make new friends in the process.
For older children and young adults the Gallery also runs Art Club Extra, which is for 11 to 16-year-olds.
These sessions help to develop an understanding of art, and explore different forms of self-expression.
Participants gain an understanding of what it is to think like, and be an artist.
Art Club Extra is a great extension for those studying GCSE art at school, or just for fun.
All sessions take place on Saturday’s, and cost £70 for the full ten session course. Places can be booked on The Harley Gallery website, www.harleygallery.co.uk.
If you can’t commit to a full course, there are free activities available every day in The Harley Gallery and The Portland museum.