It is believed that the loud bangs are coming from land near to Budby South Forest Nature Reserve.

The land, between Thoresby and Meden Vale, was previously used as an Army training area.

On the RSPB’s website, a statement has been issued stating the lay-by off Swinecote Road (B6034), used as parking for visitors entering the reserve, is temporarily closed due to ‘essential Ministry of Defence work on land adjacent to Budby South Forest’.

In 2019, army experts had to carry out a controlled explosion after a bomb was discovered on land previously used as an army training ground near Budby.

The Nature Reserve is urging visitors to use the alternative parking available at the main car park for Sherwood Forest.

After approaching the Ministry of Defence for comment, a spokesperson said: “The site at the former Dukeries Training Area is being restored back to its original condition and this work often requires heavy machinery.

"We are trying to minimise the impact to local residents while the works are ongoing.”