Misterton Parish Council names its Citizens of the Year

Following a call for nominations, at the May meeting members of the Parish Council voted for two residents who had made an exceptional effort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Molly Howe was given the senior award for her work setting up and co-ordinating volunteer helpers to assist those self-isolating before national, county, or district schemes swung into action.

Fabian Bott won the award for under-18s. During the pandemic, he reared 30 chicks and delivered eggs to residents each week. All the proceeds – Fabian has raised £270 - went to the Salvation Army, which ran a food bank for those in need during the pandemic.

Pictured are Molly and Fabian with Chair of the Parish Council, Peter Marsden.

He commended their voluntary efforts during 2020 when they had demonstrated how the community had rallied round those in need during that difficult year.