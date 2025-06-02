'Mini Police' fun day in Mansfield and Worksop this month

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Did you know that a ‘Mini Police’ fun day is happening this month in Mansfield and Worksop?

Are you looking for fun activities to keep the kids entertained?

Families, young people, and communities across the county are invited to take part in free, interactive fun days and learn more about Nottinghamshire Police’s work to engage with the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you missed previous Mini Police fun days, do not worry – as there are three more opportunities coming up.

Mini Police fun day. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.Mini Police fun day. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.
Mini Police fun day. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Join Nottinghamshire Police for an exciting day where you can see police dogs in action, ride a go-kart while wearing beer goggles, and even try on some police uniforms.

The Crime Prevention team will also be on hand to safety mark your bikes.

Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult.

Upcoming Dates:

  • Melbourne Park – Saturday, June 14: 12pm to 3pm
  • Carr Bank Park, Mansfield – Saturday, July 26: 12pm to 3pm
  • The Canch Park, Worksop - Saturday, September 13: 12pm to 3pm
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice