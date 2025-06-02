'Mini Police' fun day in Mansfield and Worksop this month
Are you looking for fun activities to keep the kids entertained?
Families, young people, and communities across the county are invited to take part in free, interactive fun days and learn more about Nottinghamshire Police’s work to engage with the public.
If you missed previous Mini Police fun days, do not worry – as there are three more opportunities coming up.
Join Nottinghamshire Police for an exciting day where you can see police dogs in action, ride a go-kart while wearing beer goggles, and even try on some police uniforms.
The Crime Prevention team will also be on hand to safety mark your bikes.
Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult.
Upcoming Dates:
- Melbourne Park – Saturday, June 14: 12pm to 3pm
- Carr Bank Park, Mansfield – Saturday, July 26: 12pm to 3pm
- The Canch Park, Worksop - Saturday, September 13: 12pm to 3pm