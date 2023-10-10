Mental Health Day: Nottingham Childline on national 'spike' in mental health calls from children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children is calling for the government to commit to funding and delivering mental health support teams across all schools and colleges in England, in order to reach every pupil who needs help.

The NSPCC added that the target of 'access for 50% of pupils' by April 2025 lacks the sense of urgency needed.

Calls come after it emerged that mental and emotional wellbeing was the top reason for children seeking help from Childline last year.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Nottingham hub in September 2023. Pictured with CEO Sir Peter Wanless addressing her along with staff, volunteers and Mrs Jenny Farr MBE, who has been fundraising for the NSPCC for more than six decades having raised more than £10m for the charity.

According to the national figures, 6,397 children contacted the service hoping to access mental health support.

And since figures were released, the NSPCC team in Nottingham confirmed they provided 13,354 counselling sessions to children and young people in 2022-2023 on all topics with the top five main concerns being mental and emotional health, and wellbeing.

Kelly Saunders, Childline team manager in Nottingham, said: “We speak to young people across the country who are – like many of this generation – fantastic at being open about their mental and emotional health.

“Talking about these issues with a safe adult they know or with one of our Childline counsellors is a great first step to helping them work through these feelings.

“Parents and carers can help children with mental health concerns by letting them know they are on their side, and by considering healthy ways to cope together – like yoga, breathing exercises or mindfulness techniques.”

Kelly said more mental health advice can be found at www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/childrens-mental-health/

Last month, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Edinburgh, a patron of the NSPCC, visited the Nottingham hub on Cranmer Street.