Memorial purchases at crematorium may help protect the planet

By Kate Mason
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:46 BST
Families who buy a memorial at Babworth Crematorium could help protect the planet by triggering a donation to World Land Trust (WLT).

For every memorial purchased between 9 September and 6 October, the crematorium’s parent company, Westerleigh Group, will donate £100 to WLT’s Buy an Acre programme – at no cost to the memorial buyer.

Westerleigh Group has pledged to donate at least £45,500 to the programme, and even more, depending on how many memorials are sold.

Every £100 funds the purchase and protection of one acre of land in some of the most biodiverse habitats on earth, but which faces threats such as deforestation, urbanisation and agriculture.

Tracey Butler, Corporate Partnerships Manager from World Land TrustTracey Butler, Corporate Partnerships Manager from World Land Trust
Tracey Butler, Corporate Partnerships Manager from World Land Trust

For every memorial purchased during the qualifying period at any of its sites, Westerleigh will make the £100 donation from its metal recycling scheme.

With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled, and any money raised is used to support selected charities, local activities and environmental initiatives.

Giles Palmer, Head of Grounds at Westerleigh Group, said: “I became aware of World Land Trust in 2017 when I was working on a conservation project in Vietnam and started talking to them again earlier this year, about how WLT and Westerleigh Group might tie up.

“It’s a brilliant organisation, securing the land but then ensuring it is managed by local people, who are passionate about preserving and protecting it.

“If you have a loved one who cared in any way about the environment, the climate or endangered species, our offer presents a fantastic way to honour them; not only do you receive a beautiful memorial at one of our sites but also the added comfort of knowing you are also making a meaningful difference to something your loved one was passionate about.

“That is a very fitting tribute to your loved one.”

Tracey Butler, Corporate Partnerships Manager from World Land Trust, said: “We are honoured to partner with Westerleigh Group and tremendously grateful for their generosity on behalf of families and loved ones.

“This support will achieve incredible impact by bringing crucial habitat under protection - for species, biodiversity, local people and the planet.”

Visit: www.worldlandtrust.org or www.babworthcrematorium.co.uk/buy-an-acre

