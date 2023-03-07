Memorial bench unveiled for striking miner who died at Ollerton Colliery

David Jones, a 24-year-old miner from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, died on March 15, 1984 during a clash between picketers, miners and police in Ollerton.

A bench in his memory has now been installed on Forest Road, with a commemorative plaque for Mr Jones, donated by the Nottinghamshire ex and retired miners’ association.

Coun Lee Brazier and Coun Mike Pringle, Newark & Sherwood Council members for Ollerton, were joined by the Reverend Richard Hanford, Ollerton priest in charge, members of the Nottinghamshire National Union Of Mineworkers and the county’s ex and retired miners’ association at the official unveiling.

Coun Brazier said: “I would like to thank the amenities team and office team at Ollerton and Boughton Town Council for their support in replacing the bench.

“I would also like to thank the Nottinghamshire Ex and Retired Miners association for donating the new plaque.

“When I joined the town council last year, I knew I wanted to secure a new bench for Mr Jones, who sadly lost his life in Ollerton.

“He was a striking miner from Yorkshire who had come to the picket lines of Ollerton.

“His death was significant as it was the first death during the strike. I think it is hugely important to secure the history of our area, and as the previous bench was in a poor state of repair, a new bench was the perfect way to keep that history in our community.”

Mr Jones died from chest injuries, several hours after he was hit by a brick in the street.

David Gareth Jones was sadly not the only miner who died during the strikes.

Three months after Mr Jones’s death, Joe Green, a striking miner, was crushed to death by a lorry while picketing in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire.

At a memorial lecture in 2009, Arthur Scargill, former NUM leader, said both men paid the "ultimate price" for their cause and died for "one of the noblest causes that this class has ever known".

