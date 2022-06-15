The annual fundraising football match for Andy’s Man mental health charity was held at Manton Sports Club in Worksop, in memory of Kieran ‘Jobby’ Jobson, who himself was a keen footballer and also lost his life to mental health issues at the age of 26.

The match which took place on Saturday 11 between Jobbys 11 and Joseph’s Veterans attracted many supporters, with Jobbys 11 winning 5-3.

Kieran’s stepfather Phillip Ecclestone said: “Everyone had fun with the weather being nice, all the lads enjoyed taking part.

Teams - Jobbys 11 and Joseph’s Veterans played a football match for Andy's Man mental health charity

"Kieran was loved by all, me and Kieran’s mum Tricia, would like to thank everyone who has supported his memory and mental health”.