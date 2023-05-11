News you can trust since 1895
Charlesworth Community Care clients were surprised with a special afternoon tea goodie bag.Charlesworth Community Care clients were surprised with a special afternoon tea goodie bag.
Memorable day of 'fun, food and frolics' as Worksop care provider gifts coronation treats to clients

A Worksop care provider gave its clients a special treat to help them celebrate the King’s coronation.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 11th May 2023, 16:23 BST

Charlesworth Community Care, based in Park Street, Worksop, delivered afternoon tea, including scones with jam and cream, to its clients to help them celebrate the historic royal occasion.

Deputy manager Michele Parnell and senior carer Jo Longden dressed up in full regalia to deliver the gift to the care provider’s clients.

Manager Helen Charlesworth said it was a fun and memorable day for staff and families.

She said: “Our staff members dressed in full regalia to visit our lovely clients and delivered afternoon tea for them to enjoy while watching the celebrations.

“Staff and their families got together and watched the coronation on a big screen and enjoyed a day of fun, food and frolics.”

Deputy manager Michele Parnell and senior carer Jo Longden delivered the gifts to clients.

The King's coronation celebration took place on Saturday, May 6.

Clients were delighted to receive a special afternoon tea pack.

Many clients, staff and their families dressed up to watch the coronation.

