Members of Harworth & Bircotes Bowling Club take part in 12 hour charity bowl
Members of Harworth & Bircotes Bowling Club took on a marathon 12 hour bowling challenge to raise cash for the club.
Members dug deep to take part in the fundraising challenge at the Miners Welfare Hall hoping to raise money for an outdoor bowling area.
Cash is still being counted from the event.
The club is also urging new members to come along and get involved.
Bowling sessions are held Tuesdays 10am to 1pm and Fridays 10am to noon, priced at £3 per session.