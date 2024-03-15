Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jerry Green Dog Rescue's Nottingham Centre is located on Warsop Lane, Blidworth.

The charity's mission is to provide a safe place for homeless dogs and find them loving homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nottinghamshire branch of the charity is currently seeking a forever home for two deserving dogs.

Papaya and Milo. Jerry Green Dog Rescue, Nottingham Centre

Meet Papaya

The first dog, Papaya, is a crossbreed who was found as a stray, and therefore has a limited history.

However, she is described as the sweetest girl and is adored by volunteers.

Unfortunately, she has yet to receive any interest from potential adopters.

Meet Papaya. "My friends say I am sweetest girl who is a big hit with the volunteers. They just do not understand how I have not found a home yet! I haven't even had any interest which is making me and my friends very sad. My favourite things are food, toys and company."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Papaya's favourite things include food, toys, and company. She would be best suited to a family that is around most of the day, as she settles in.

Her alone time can gradually be increased once she is settled. If the meeting at the centre is successful, Papaya could share her new home with children (key stage two-level and above).

However, she should be the only dog in the home, as she is nervous around other dogs and prefers quieter walks.

She could live with a cat or other animals, pending a successful introduction.

Meet Milo. "I have found myself looking for a new home through no fault of my own. My new friends here say I am such a handsome boy. The team have been scratching their heads wondering why I am still here. I have had some time to think about the kind of home which would be best suited to me. An active family is definitely at the top of the list. I just love going on adventures, just pop me in the car and off we go..."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spacious garden with at least a six-foot fence would keep her content.

Meet Milo

The second dog, Milo, is a husky-cross who was brought to the centre through no fault of his own.

He is popular with both dogs and humans and is often referred to as a handsome boy. Milo requires an active family and craves adventure.

Although experience with Milo's breed is not required for successful adoption, the team mentioned that it would be beneficial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milo can be left alone for a few hours, but this time can be gradually increased once he is settled.

He could live with key stage three-level children and must be the only dog in his home. He would also need to be the only pet.

Like Papaya, a secure and spacious garden with at least a six-foot fence would be preferred.