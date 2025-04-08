Meet these adorable greyhounds hoping to find a forever home in Derbyshire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:09 BST
April is recognised as ‘Adopt a Greyhound Month’ – a time to raise awareness about the need for homes for retired racing greyhounds and to encourage people to consider adopting these gentle and loving dogs.

Crossing Cottage Greyhound Sanctuary is a small, independent charity located in Sutton-on-Trent, , established to ensure the long-term welfare of greyhounds after their retirement from racing.

To encourage more people in the East Midlands, to adopt one of the dogs, the rescue organisation will host an open morning on Monday, April 21, from 9-11am.

This event presents a great opportunity for visitors to stop by the kennels, learn more about greyhounds and the work at Crossing Cottage, and meet some of the dogs available for adoption. No appointment is necessary.

For more information on any of the dogs featured, please visit rgteastmidlands.co.uk or email [email protected]

Here are some of the greyhounds looking for a new home…

Lake is a beautiful and adaptable greyhound who loves to cuddle and is adored by the staff and volunteers at Crossing Cottage. She walks well on her lead and shows no reactivity toward other breeds. While she enjoys her walks, she is calm in her kennel and happily relaxes afterward. Lake is curious and gets along well with a male hound, but she would also thrive as an only dog with enough attention. Can you welcome her into your home and heart?

1. Lake

Burj is the largest dog at the kennels and is eagerly searching for his forever home. He is a large, cuddly goofball who loves food and adores his toys. Burj has been known to steal cuddly toys from the laundry pile during his walks past the office, proudly claiming them as his own. Handsome and lovable, Burj deserves more than being stuck in a kennel; he is ready to explore the world. He walks well on a lead and happily strolls alongside his greyhound friends. While he is not reactive toward other breeds, he does show interest in small dogs, so his new owners will need to be cautious around them. Burj prefers to be the only dog in the home, as he enjoys his space. He relishes his walks, food, toys, and, most importantly, human interaction. With a big heart, Burj will make a wonderful addition to the right family.

2. Burj

Koko and Nikita have returned to the kennels after a year in a home. They're two sweet greyhounds who love walks and are friendly with everyone. They share a strong bond, so the ideal home would provide stability and time to help them adjust. Both dogs walk calmly on leads, enjoy exploring, and are sociable with other greyhounds. Nikita is livelier, while both are incredibly affectionate and would make wonderful companions.

3. Koko & Nikita

Sakima is a lively male greyhound who loves his daily walks and gets along well with other greyhounds. He’s a big eater who finishes his meals quickly and can become bored in the kennel, leading to some stress. Sakima needs an active home with owners who can provide engaging training, especially since he loves food. He enjoys playtime but also likes to relax in the sun. Sakima shares his kennel with a little girl named Tadpole and would do well with another greyhound after proper introductions. He would be best suited for an adult-only home or one with older children.

4. Sakima

